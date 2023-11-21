Taylor will miss the next Chiefs game as she will be taking the stage for her Rio De Janeiro concert

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's parents postpone meeting amid tour schedule change

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's parents were initially expected to meet on Monday during the Kansas City Chiefs vs Philadelphia Eagles game on Monday.



It has now been reported that the parents of both stars are walking down their plan of meeting as it has been revealed that Taylor will not be attending the Chiefs game.

Taylor's Eras tour schedule changes after fan's death

The Midnight hitmaker's Eras tour schedule change comes after the songstress was forced to postpone a show, citing the safety and well-being of her fans and the crew, following the death of one of her fans. A fan died during her first Eras tour show in Brazil after getting fainted due to scorching heat in the stadium.

Taylor will miss the next Chiefs game as she will be taking the stage for her rescheduled Rio De Janeiro concert.

Taylor, Travis's parents postpones their meeting

According to TMZ, The situation did not seem feasible for the meeting between The 33-year-old billionaire's parents, Andrea and Scott Swift, with the NFL star's parents, Donna and Ed Kelce.

The big family meet-up will have to wait. There's always the upcoming holiday season for them to make it happen.