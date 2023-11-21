 
Adele gets honest about marriage woes: 'I'm really unhappy'

Adele opened up about the unhappiness tucked along with her first marriage

Adele appears to have married again, this time with Rich Paul after she reportedly shared the good news on her friend Alan Carr's Los Angeles Show. However, the British singer's previous experience in the union was not-so-good.

In a throwback interview with Oprah Winfrey for CBS special, the Grammy winner shared she was "unhappy" with ex-Simon Konecki in marriage.

The Hello singer opened up about the efforts she put into saving her relationship, "I've been obsessed with the nuclear family my whole life because I never came from one."

She continued, "In all these movies and all these books, when you grow up reading them, that's what it should be. I just, from a very young age, promised myself that when I had kids, that we'd stay together."

"We would be that united family. And I tried for a really, really long time."

However, she remembered all her efforts went the drain as she told the renowned host, "We were all answering these questions in this very bougie magazine, and it was something like, 'What's something that no one would ever know about you?"

"And I just said it in front of three of my friends, I was like, 'I'm really not happy,'" she said. "'I'm not living, I'm just plodding along.'"

In 2011, Adele and Simon fell for each other and, the following year welcomed a son. The pair tied the knot in 2018 but called it quits the next year.

