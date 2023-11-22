 
menu
entertainment
Wednesday, November 22, 2023
By
Mason Hughes

'Twilight' director drops truth bomb over Robert Pattinson casting

'Twilight' filmmaker Catherine Hardwick opens about the Robert Pattinson casting row

By
Mason Hughes

Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Twilight director drops truth bomb over Robert Pattinson casting
'Twilight' director drops truth bomb over Robert Pattinson casting

Surprisingly, the heartthrob Robert Pattinson was not the preferred choice of the studio and fans alike for Twilight. But, the director Catherine Hardwicke insisted on casting the British actor.

Spilling the beans on the Watchalong podcast about the behind-the-camera story of the Batman star's first massive role, the filmmaker shared, "When he came over to my house, he had black bangs for hair and was kind of out of shape because he was hanging out at the pub all the time."

She continued, "After we did the fun auditions [with Kristen] at my house for a couple hours, then I looked the next morning at all the footage I shot and recorded and I thought it worked not just in person but it works on screen."

Adding, "I had to be sure. Of course in person I just got carried away, but you have to be sure it translates [to the screen]."

However, the 68-year-old noted the studio raised concerns about the choice, "Then I sent it to Summit and he went over to meet them."

The Thirteen director continued, "They called me back and go, 'Do you think you can make this guy look good?' I said, 'Yeah, I do. Did you see his cheekbones? We're doing a makeover on the hair and everything and he's going to start working out and he's going to be gorgeous."

Noting, "But they didn't believe it at first. He like walked over there with a stained shirt or something. It was Rob."

Ultimately, Robert was cast into Edward Cullen's character, prompting his popularity to reach its nadir.

Meghan Markle refrains from 'leaking out' expression of 'annoyance' to save face
Meghan Markle refrains from 'leaking out' expression of 'annoyance' to save face
Bradley Cooper on 'Maestro' nose: 'We had to do it'
Bradley Cooper on 'Maestro' nose: 'We had to do it'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle eye THIS city to live in upon UK return
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle eye THIS city to live in upon UK return
Victoria Beckham celebrates Louise Adams birthday with family
Victoria Beckham celebrates Louise Adams birthday with family
Jackie Chan, Ralph Macchio seek kid for new 'Karate Kid' film
Jackie Chan, Ralph Macchio seek kid for new 'Karate Kid' film
Jennifer Lopez channeling inner 'Garner' to win Ben Affleck back?
Jennifer Lopez channeling inner 'Garner' to win Ben Affleck back?
Britney Spears lambasts filmmakers profiting off her life
Britney Spears lambasts filmmakers profiting off her life
Timothée Chalamet under fire at 'Wonka' premiere: 'He tries too hard' video
Timothée Chalamet under fire at 'Wonka' premiere: 'He tries too hard'
BTS Jungkook dedicates 'GOLDEN' Live On Stage’ to the 'love of his life'
BTS Jungkook dedicates 'GOLDEN' Live On Stage’ to the 'love of his life'
Watch: New trailer for 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom'
Watch: New trailer for 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom'
Jared Leto longs to be Scott Disick’s ‘wealthy’ doppelganger
Jared Leto longs to be Scott Disick’s ‘wealthy’ doppelganger
David Beckham, Victoria Beckham turn out to be a 'life saver' for fans
David Beckham, Victoria Beckham turn out to be a 'life saver' for fans