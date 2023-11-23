Prince Harry’s reasons behind ‘licking’ his wounds exposed

Experts have just weighed in on the reaction Prince Harry must have had when he was handed the awards snub

Royal experts have just started weighing on the possible negativity that must be engulfing Prince Harry, now that he’s been handed a massive awards snub over Spare.



All of this has been brought to light by royal commentator Kinsey Schofield.

She weighed in on things during one of her most recent interviews with GB News.

During the course of that chat, Ms Schofield spoke with host Mark Dolan and hypothesized that the Duke must be feeling incredibly slighted now that Grammy nominations for his book Spare didn’t result in a win.

“Prince Harry was told that he was going to get a Grammy nomination for the narration of his book Spare,” she started the converastion off by saying.

“So, the industry, according to the Associated Press, is also extremely surprised that Prince Harry didn’t receive a nomination.”

For those unversed, nominations featured a number of heavy Hollywood hitters. From Meryl Streep, to Bernie Sanders, William Shatner, Rick Rubin as well as Michelle Obama.

As it stands Prince Harry’s memoir managed to sell over 3.2 million copies to date, and even broke a long standing sales record in the process.