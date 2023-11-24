Princess Anne spoke about her thoughts on King Charles plans on Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

Princess Anne opinions on 'slimmed-down monarcy' directed to Meghan, Prince Harry?

Princess Anne hinted on her thoughts about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s return to the Royal fold.

The Princess Royal, who sat in for her Newsnight interview with Emily Maitlis spoke about her views on King Charles’ slimmed down monarchy plans.

She opined: "Well, I think the 'slimmed-down' (monarchy) was said in a day when there were a few more people around to make that seem like a justifiable comment."

Anne said: "I mean, it doesn't sound like a good idea from where I'm standing, I have to say. I'm not quite sure what else, you know, we can do."

Speaking about objections to the Royal Family relevance, Anne added: "There will be, everywhere.

"It's not a conversation that I would necessarily have. I think it's perfectly true that it is a moment where you need to have that discussion.

"But I would just underline that the monarchy provides, with the constitution, a degree of long-term stability that is actually quite hard to come by any other way,” she concluded.