 
menu
entertainment
Friday, November 24, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Princess Anne opinions on 'slimmed-down monarcy' directed to Meghan, Prince Harry?

Princess Anne spoke about her thoughts on King Charles plans on Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Friday, November 24, 2023

Princess Anne opinions on slimmed-down monarcy directed to Meghan, Prince Harry?
Princess Anne opinions on 'slimmed-down monarcy' directed to Meghan, Prince Harry?

Princess Anne hinted on her thoughts about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s return to the Royal fold.

The Princess Royal, who sat in for her Newsnight interview with Emily Maitlis spoke about her views on King Charles’ slimmed down monarchy plans.

She opined: "Well, I think the 'slimmed-down' (monarchy) was said in a day when there were a few more people around to make that seem like a justifiable comment."

Anne said: "I mean, it doesn't sound like a good idea from where I'm standing, I have to say. I'm not quite sure what else, you know, we can do."

Speaking about objections to the Royal Family relevance, Anne added: "There will be, everywhere.

"It's not a conversation that I would necessarily have. I think it's perfectly true that it is a moment where you need to have that discussion.

"But I would just underline that the monarchy provides, with the constitution, a degree of long-term stability that is actually quite hard to come by any other way,” she concluded.

Kourtney Kardashian keeps pregnancy a secret from her mother Kris Jenner
Kourtney Kardashian keeps pregnancy a secret from her mother Kris Jenner
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry have no 'appetite' in US amid 'failed selling'
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry have no 'appetite' in US amid 'failed selling'
Top 5 best Netflix thriller films to stream sans pause
Top 5 best Netflix thriller films to stream sans pause
Meghan Markle goes for 'typical celeb move' to create buzz around her name
Meghan Markle goes for 'typical celeb move' to create buzz around her name
Tom Cruise permits jokes about him in 'Genie' movie
Tom Cruise permits jokes about him in 'Genie' movie
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce celebrates Thanksgiving miles away from each other video
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce celebrates Thanksgiving miles away from each other
Kim Kardashian's daughter North West takes swipe at mama's ex Pete Davidson
Kim Kardashian's daughter North West takes swipe at mama's ex Pete Davidson
Prince Harry goes back to his 'zone' as Royal Prince in Canada
Prince Harry goes back to his 'zone' as Royal Prince in Canada
Brad Pitt's first public sighting after getting labelled 'world class a**hole'
Brad Pitt's first public sighting after getting labelled 'world class a**hole'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle will betray, Royals have 'very bad feeling'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle will betray, Royals have 'very bad feeling'
Prince William 'mildly exasperated' as Prince Harry pal drops book bomb
Prince William 'mildly exasperated' as Prince Harry pal drops book bomb
Prince Harry irritates Meghan Markle over 'obsessive' habits from King Charles
Prince Harry irritates Meghan Markle over 'obsessive' habits from King Charles