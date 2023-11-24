Kim defended her daughter’s critique, stating, 'All she wanted was to rate people’s outfils. She is like the new Joan Rivers'

Kim Kardashian's daughter North West takes swipe at mama's ex Pete Davidson

It seems that it’s kids hating elders season in Hollywood as it has been reported that after Brad Pitt’s daughter dropped her father’s name from her official name and his son labeling him to be world class a**hole, reality TV star Kim Kardashian’s daughter North West has also taken a swipe at her mother’s ex boyfriend Pete Davidson.

Kardashian family's stylish appearance at Met Gala

The latest episode of the Kardashians showed the Kardashian family’s appearance at MET gala, while Kim’s daughter, North West, whom she shares with ex-Kanye West, raced back to the hotel to watch the glamourous event on TV.

North West takes a swipe at Pete Davidson

According to Page Six, North could not keep her opinion to herself as she was seen talking a jibe at Hollywood’s acclaimed funnyman. She criticised Pete’s appearance at the Gala, stating, “Hate it, you are going to the Met Gala, Pete, not to the gas station.”

She declared her aunt Kendall and Kylie Jenner to be her favourites from the night, while calling out one of the concert-goers and stressing them to stop copying her mother’s style.

Kim defends her daughter's critique

Kim defended her daughter’s critique, stating, “All she wanted was to rate people’s outfils. She is like the new Joan Rivers.”

Kim added that people shouldn’t be taking it seriously as she said, “You can’t really take it seriously getting roasted by a 10-year-old. I never do, but it stings a little.”