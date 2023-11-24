Meghan Markle goes for 'typical celeb move' to create buzz around her name

Friday, November 24, 2023
Meghan Markle has been accused of using a PR move to create headlines.
The Duchess of Sussex, who arrived at the women empowerment gala hosted by Variety last week, made the appearance in order to create a buzz amid silence.
PR expert Andy Barr tells Express.co.uk: "Firstly, [Meghan and Harry] can't do a lot right when it comes to the majority of the UK press.
"If they announced what they were doing beforehand, it would be open to scrutiny and called a PR stunt.
"It also runs the risk of overshadowing the events and great causes they’re associated with."
Talking further about Meghan, he said: "Secondly, and as Meghan will be accustomed to, this is a typical celeb move; pop up and create buzz from the excitement that you’re somewhere people weren’t expecting to see you."