Meghan Markle has used celebrity technique to create headlines for herself

Meghan Markle goes for 'typical celeb move' to create buzz around her name

Meghan Markle has been accused of using a PR move to create headlines.

The Duchess of Sussex, who arrived at the women empowerment gala hosted by Variety last week, made the appearance in order to create a buzz amid silence.

PR expert Andy Barr tells Express.co.uk: "Firstly, [Meghan and Harry] can't do a lot right when it comes to the majority of the UK press.

"If they announced what they were doing beforehand, it would be open to scrutiny and called a PR stunt.

"It also runs the risk of overshadowing the events and great causes they’re associated with."

Talking further about Meghan, he said: "Secondly, and as Meghan will be accustomed to, this is a typical celeb move; pop up and create buzz from the excitement that you’re somewhere people weren’t expecting to see you."