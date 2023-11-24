 
Friday, November 24, 2023
Matthew Perry fans remember 'Friends' star at 'Macy's Thanksgiving Parade'

Matthew Perry's fans laud Jax for giving him a heart-felt tribute during her 'Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade' performance

Friday, November 24, 2023

Weeks have passed since Matthew Perry left the world mourning, but fans are still finding ways to remember the legendary actor.

Taking to the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade, the American singer and songwriter Jax paid a special tribute to the Friends actor.

Standing on top of a Toys ‘R’ Us inflatable float, the 27-year-old singer rocked a cover of Jet’s Are You Gonna Be My Girl.

During the same performance, Jax threw on an ash grey hoodie featuring a scene from the 90’s sitcom paying sweet tribute to the late actor.

This scene was extracted from Friends’ episode named The One With All The Thanksgivings.

The iconic scene featured Monica trying to make amends with Chandler by placing a Turkey with gigantic yellow sunglasses on her head.

Monica’s cosplay as a funny turkey was an attempt to cheer Chandler Bing up.

This came after Monica nearly chopped his toe off while trying to seduce her friend because he called her ‘fat’.

The remembrance of Matthew during the annual parade caught the audience’s eye, and they rushed to social media hailing Jax.


