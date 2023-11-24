Ben Affleck and Matt Damon face grave accusations along with Jennifer Lopez, Harvey Weinstein and Kevin Smith

Photo Ben Affleck, Matt Damon sued for 'shocking' allegations

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon are accused of grave allegations in a recent lawsuit filed by a New York attorney.

According to the report of Daily Mail, the woman who filed the case has short-term memory loss and has lived through a car accident in 1995, after which she struggles with physical activities.

The anonymous woman has claimed that Affleck and Damon had placed hidden devices at her home in order to see and hear her activities.

The allegations did not stop here as she has also alleged that after hacking her devices, the duo threatened her with rape and abduction.

In addition to these, the filed lawsuit also includes some bizarre notions.

Firstly, the woman alleged that when she showed intents to adopt a dog and visit pyramids over phone calls in 2017, the Gone Girl actor adopted a Husky and sported a t-shirt featuring pyramids.

Continuing with the allegations, the woman quoted that in June 2016, Matt Damon revealed her address to the MIT.

Furthermore, she contends that she spotted Ben Affleck and Matt Damon stalking her several times in Manhattan during the year 2019.

The indictments also include other names including two members of the Affleck family. Famous names of Jennifer Lopez, Ben’s brother Casey, Harvey Weinstein, Ryan Seacrest and Kevin Smith have also emerged to take a prominent role in the accusations.

Daily Mail inquired the celebrities’ representatives on the matter, but they have not responded to the outlet yet.