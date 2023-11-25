 
Saturday, November 25, 2023
Mason Hughes

Mason Hughes

Saturday, November 25, 2023

Billie Eilish takes a leap forward from music career into eatery business 

Pop music icon Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas has taken a leap forward from their music career into an eatery business as it has been reported that the pair is collaborating on a new vegan restaurant in Silver Lake. 

Billie Eilish invests in food business

They will be backing a restaurant named Argento as investors in the Silver Lake building that was formerly known as Little Pine.

According to the Deadline, a veteran restaurateur Nic Adler has brought in the celebrity brother-sister duo as investors of the eatery.

Billie's restaurant to open by next month

In an interview with LA magazine, Adler revealed that the expected opening of the restaurant was in next month (December 2023), adding that after bringing the 21-year-old seven-time Grammy winner on board, they have renovated the restaurant. 

He explained that at Argento, a VIP chef's table has been added along with expansion in outdoor patio.

This is not the first food related business run by Adler as he previously runs four "Monty's Good Burgers" and "Nic's On Beverly" in West Hollywood.

Adler revealed that Billie is a fan of Good burger while declaring the musician brother-sister duo as part of the makeup of the restaurant community.

