Kourtney Kardashian recently welcomed her son with Travis Barker following IVF struggles

Kourtney Kardashian feels ‘complete’ after birth of son with Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian feels “complete” and “settled” after welcoming her son with husband Travis Barker following serious fetal surgery.



The reality TV star is said to be “so in love” with her baby boy that she rarely leaves his side. “There hasn’t been one minute when she hasn’t thanked her lucky stars that her baby is here and healthy.”

Speaking with Life & Style, the tipster mentioned that The Kardashians star “is just going to lie low for a very long time and soak in all the baby time.”

Her kids, Mason, Penelope, and Reign, whom she shares with ex Scott Disick, as well as stepchildren, Landon and Alabama, and Barker’s stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, have all been thrilled on arrival of the baby boy.

“She has a lot of help, but she’s doing all the late nights and early mornings herself,” the insider said, adding, “They’re all visiting nonstop and seeing if Kourt needs anything.”

“She hasn’t experienced the newborn stage for a really long time and loves being back in it,” the outlet shared, adding, “counting his little toes, kissing his tiny cheeks and just being in awe of him all day.”

“She wants to stay in a bubble with her son,” the insider said, before adding that having Barker by her side makes this round of parenthood even more delightful.

The insider said before concluding, "Kourtney is experiencing a sense of joy and contentment."