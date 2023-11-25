 
menu
entertainment
Saturday, November 25, 2023
By
Melanie Walker

Kourtney Kardashian feels ‘complete’ after birth of son with Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian recently welcomed her son with Travis Barker following IVF struggles

By
Melanie Walker

Saturday, November 25, 2023

Kourtney Kardashian feels ‘complete’ after birth of son with Travis Barker
Kourtney Kardashian feels ‘complete’ after birth of son with Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian feels “complete” and “settled” after welcoming her son with husband Travis Barker following serious fetal surgery.

The reality TV star is said to be “so in love” with her baby boy that she rarely leaves his side. “There hasn’t been one minute when she hasn’t thanked her lucky stars that her baby is here and healthy.”

Speaking with Life & Style, the tipster mentioned that The Kardashians star “is just going to lie low for a very long time and soak in all the baby time.”

Her kids, Mason, Penelope, and Reign, whom she shares with ex Scott Disick, as well as stepchildren, Landon and Alabama, and Barker’s stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, have all been thrilled on arrival of the baby boy.

“She has a lot of help, but she’s doing all the late nights and early mornings herself,” the insider said, adding, “They’re all visiting nonstop and seeing if Kourt needs anything.”

“She hasn’t experienced the newborn stage for a really long time and loves being back in it,” the outlet shared, adding, “counting his little toes, kissing his tiny cheeks and just being in awe of him all day.”

“She wants to stay in a bubble with her son,” the insider said, before adding that having Barker by her side makes this round of parenthood even more delightful.

The insider said before concluding, "Kourtney is experiencing a sense of joy and contentment."

Earl Charles Spencer secretly meets Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Archie, Lilibet?
Earl Charles Spencer secretly meets Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Archie, Lilibet?
Paris Hilton, Carter Reum ‘thrilled’ after welcoming baby girl: ‘Dream come true’
Paris Hilton, Carter Reum ‘thrilled’ after welcoming baby girl: ‘Dream come true’
Jamie Lynn Spears dispels feud rumours with sister Britney Spears video
Jamie Lynn Spears dispels feud rumours with sister Britney Spears
John Oates responds to Daryl Hall's restraining order against him
John Oates responds to Daryl Hall's restraining order against him
Billie Eilish takes a leap forward from music career into eatery business
Billie Eilish takes a leap forward from music career into eatery business
Tom Hardy confirms 'Venom 3' returned to production post SAG-AFTRA strike video
Tom Hardy confirms 'Venom 3' returned to production post SAG-AFTRA strike
Robert Pattinson still gets 'anxious' after stepping onto a new project
Robert Pattinson still gets 'anxious' after stepping onto a new project
Taylor Swift's boyfriend Travis Kelce cruises through Thanksgiving alone video
Taylor Swift's boyfriend Travis Kelce cruises through Thanksgiving alone
Tiffany Haddish arrested after performing at a Thanksgiving comedy show
Tiffany Haddish arrested after performing at a Thanksgiving comedy show
Ed Sheeran donates 445 worn clothing items to raise funds for a charity
Ed Sheeran donates 445 worn clothing items to raise funds for a charity
Snoop Dogg spotted smoking days after tricking fans
Snoop Dogg spotted smoking days after tricking fans
Meghan Markle just can't help hogging the spotlight
Meghan Markle just can't help hogging the spotlight