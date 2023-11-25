Prince Harry made sensational claims about brother Prince William in his memoir 'Spare', released in January this year

Prince William ‘very angry’ with Prince Harry since release of his memoir ‘Spare’

This has been claimed by royal expert and Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s biographer Omid Scobie in an interview with French magazine Paris Match.

The royal author said it is true that the future king and Harry have reached an impasse. “But isn't that common in many families? Tomorrow, they could be best friends again, without anyone understanding why."

The author of Finding Freedom, however, claimed that he did not believe Prince William and Harry will reconcile.

He said Harry and William’s reconciliation would be impossible as long as the royal brothers are unable to speak to each other.

The Duke of Sussex claimed that his brother William grabbed his collar, ripped his necklace and knocked him to the floor at his London cottage.



The Duke of Sussex claimed that his brother William grabbed his collar, ripped his necklace and knocked him to the floor at his London cottage.

The Prince further claimed that his brother was critical of Meghan with the future king describing her as "difficult", "rude" and "abrasive".

Amid Harry’s claims about his brother, Omid Scobie says that William would have to admit the part he is alleged to have played in Meghan and Harry stepping down as senior working royals back in 2020.