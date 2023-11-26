Mark Hamill shares jaw-dropping news about 'The Joker'

Mark Hamill shares discouraging update about 'The Joker' after Kevin Conroy death

The eerie voice behind The Joker in the Batman: The Animated Series by Mark Hamill will seemingly go in silence after he shared that he is leaving the evil character for good after the death of Batman voiceover artist Kevin Conray last year.



Speaking at Expo San Francisco, the 72-year-old appears to bid farewell to his iconic laugh in the animated series.



"Without Batman, crime has no punchline," he said.

Kevin and Mark remained close friends despite working against each other in the hit show.

At the time of his death, the Star Wars star shared a moving tribute, "Kevin was perfection," he continued. "He was one of my favorite people on the planet, and I loved him like a brother."

The actor added, "He truly cared for the people around him – his decency shone through everything he did. Every time I saw him or spoke with him, my spirits were elevated.

In 2022, Kevin breathed his last at age 66 after he lost the battle against colon cancer.