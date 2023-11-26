 
menu
entertainment
Sunday, November 26, 2023
By
Mason Hughes

Mark Hamill shares jaw-dropping news about 'The Joker'

Mark Hamill shares discouraging update about 'The Joker' after Kevin Conroy death

By
Mason Hughes

Sunday, November 26, 2023

Mark Hamill shares jaw-dropping news about The Joker
Mark Hamill shares jaw-dropping news about 'The Joker'

The eerie voice behind The Joker in the Batman: The Animated Series by Mark Hamill will seemingly go in silence after he shared that he is leaving the evil character for good after the death of Batman voiceover artist Kevin Conray last year.

Speaking at Expo San Francisco, the 72-year-old appears to bid farewell to his iconic laugh in the animated series.

"Without Batman, crime has no punchline," he said.

Kevin and Mark remained close friends despite working against each other in the hit show.

At the time of his death, the Star Wars star shared a moving tribute, "Kevin was perfection," he continued. "He was one of my favorite people on the planet, and I loved him like a brother."

The actor added, "He truly cared for the people around him – his decency shone through everything he did. Every time I saw him or spoke with him, my spirits were elevated.

In 2022, Kevin breathed his last at age 66 after he lost the battle against colon cancer.

John Travolta shares one terrifying incident that shook his life
John Travolta shares one terrifying incident that shook his life
Jennifer Lopez teases new album with Ben Affleck amid shocking allegations
Jennifer Lopez teases new album with Ben Affleck amid shocking allegations
Prince Harry is ‘exhaustedly haunting’ the world won't lay old bones to rest
Prince Harry is ‘exhaustedly haunting’ the world won't lay old bones to rest
Meghan Markle wants TWO members of King Charles’ monarchy ‘checked’ video
Meghan Markle wants TWO members of King Charles’ monarchy ‘checked’
Kanye West, Bianca Censori rift’s real reason laid bare after viral dance video
Kanye West, Bianca Censori rift’s real reason laid bare after viral dance video
Ben Affleck takes on a new role after Jennifer Lopez's 'lazy' title
Ben Affleck takes on a new role after Jennifer Lopez's 'lazy' title
Tom Hanks drops his 'neglected' favourite film title
Tom Hanks drops his 'neglected' favourite film title
Ben Affleck' resents' to be driver of Jennifer Lopez
Ben Affleck' resents' to be driver of Jennifer Lopez
Here's why Mark Wahlberg is proud of his daughter
Here's why Mark Wahlberg is proud of his daughter
Prince Harry, Prince William’s ‘Olympic rows’ over Africa exposed video
Prince Harry, Prince William’s ‘Olympic rows’ over Africa exposed
Prince Harry warned ‘The Crown’ isn’t without aimed barbs
Prince Harry warned ‘The Crown’ isn’t without aimed barbs
Prince Harry always ‘steals the scene’ from Prince Willaim, King Charles
Prince Harry always ‘steals the scene’ from Prince Willaim, King Charles