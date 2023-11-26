 
menu
entertainment
Sunday, November 26, 2023
By
Mason Hughes

Margot Robbie reveals plans for a 'Barbie' sequel

'Barbie' released in July 2023 appeared to be a massive box office hit garnering over $1.4 billion globally

By
Mason Hughes

Sunday, November 26, 2023

Margot Robbie reveals plans for a Barbie sequel
Margot Robbie reveals plans for a 'Barbie' sequel

Margot Robbie, the Australian actress who played the titular role in Greta Gerwig's billion-dollar Barbie movie, has recently shared her thoughts about the need of a super-hit movie's sequel.

Robbie don't feel the need of a Barbie sequel 

Margot stated, "We did not built the movie to be a trilogy or something," adding that the cast, crew and director put everything they had into this film.

In an interview with The Associated Press, the actress stated, "Greta Gerwig (Barbie director) put everything into this film, so I can't imagine what would be next."

Barbie released in July 2023 alongside Christopher's Nolan Oppenheimer captivated the audiences all around the world generating what is now being termed as 'Barbenheimer' phenomenon.

Barbie's massive success

Barbie got the honour to be the highest ever grossing film by a female director ever, and the highest grossing movie of the year. It amassed a total of $1.4 billion at the global box office.

Fans have been curious if there would be a sequel of the super hit movie but no one from the film's team has confirmed the possibility of it.

Greta Gerwig on the possibility of a Barbie sequel

Earlier, in an interview with People magazine, Gerwig did not really rule out the possibility of a sequel for the movie, stating, "I am not opposed to a sequel of the movie, particularly if it explores the Barbie universe at large and don't specifically target the characters being featured in the first movie." 

Diddy's former security head Roger Bond's cryptic response to Cassie's lawsuit confuses fans
Diddy's former security head Roger Bond's cryptic response to Cassie's lawsuit confuses fans
Matthew Perry felt guilty over hefty $1 million paycheck weekly from 'Friends'
Matthew Perry felt guilty over hefty $1 million paycheck weekly from 'Friends'
Angelina Jolie opens up about interviewing imprisoned Iranian activist: Read details
Angelina Jolie opens up about interviewing imprisoned Iranian activist: Read details
Why did Kanye West, Bianca Censori reunite after rift reports?
Why did Kanye West, Bianca Censori reunite after rift reports?
Paul Rudd says Ant-Man diet was 'restrictive': 'My reward was sparkling water'
Paul Rudd says Ant-Man diet was 'restrictive': 'My reward was sparkling water'
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry told to keep Royal christmas invite 'secret'
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry told to keep Royal christmas invite 'secret'
Why Royal Family keeps 'blasé attitude' when it comes to 'race'?
Why Royal Family keeps 'blasé attitude' when it comes to 'race'?
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle told to 'carefully consider' comments on Omid Scobie book
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle told to 'carefully consider' comments on Omid Scobie book
Prince William 'refuses to recognize' Prince Harry amid brotherly feud
Prince William 'refuses to recognize' Prince Harry amid brotherly feud
King Charles 'strong feelings' over Meghan Markle accusations revealed
King Charles 'strong feelings' over Meghan Markle accusations revealed
Kate Middleton 'calm' nature is what Royals want to 'represent' in public
Kate Middleton 'calm' nature is what Royals want to 'represent' in public
Jeremy Allen White reunites with estranged wife Addison Timlin
Jeremy Allen White reunites with estranged wife Addison Timlin