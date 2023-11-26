'Barbie' released in July 2023 appeared to be a massive box office hit garnering over $1.4 billion globally

Margot Robbie reveals plans for a 'Barbie' sequel

Margot Robbie, the Australian actress who played the titular role in Greta Gerwig's billion-dollar Barbie movie, has recently shared her thoughts about the need of a super-hit movie's sequel.

Robbie don't feel the need of a Barbie sequel

Margot stated, "We did not built the movie to be a trilogy or something," adding that the cast, crew and director put everything they had into this film.

In an interview with The Associated Press, the actress stated, "Greta Gerwig (Barbie director) put everything into this film, so I can't imagine what would be next."

Barbie released in July 2023 alongside Christopher's Nolan Oppenheimer captivated the audiences all around the world generating what is now being termed as 'Barbenheimer' phenomenon.

Barbie's massive success

Barbie got the honour to be the highest ever grossing film by a female director ever, and the highest grossing movie of the year. It amassed a total of $1.4 billion at the global box office.

Fans have been curious if there would be a sequel of the super hit movie but no one from the film's team has confirmed the possibility of it.

Greta Gerwig on the possibility of a Barbie sequel

Earlier, in an interview with People magazine, Gerwig did not really rule out the possibility of a sequel for the movie, stating, "I am not opposed to a sequel of the movie, particularly if it explores the Barbie universe at large and don't specifically target the characters being featured in the first movie."