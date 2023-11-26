 
Sunday, November 26, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Jamie Lynn Spears reveals what made her and Britney Spears ‘complicated’

Jamie Lynn Spears has seemingly gotten exhausted by the rough and tough life in the jungle at I’m a Celebrity … Get Me Out of Here! which is a reality show broadcasted by ITV.

During a recent episode of the show, Jamie Lynn Spears burst into tears as she got candid about the details of her relationship with her seemingly estranged sister. 

When Sam Thompson asked the famous celebrity’s sister what her elder sister would think seeing her crying, Jamie said that her sister would make her leave the show.

“My crying, she’d probably be like, ‘Ya’ll get her out of there, right now!”

The younger sister went on to hail Britney as well and said, “She’s a good big sister, she is.”

Spilling the beans on Britney’s reaction, Jamie told Thompson that her sister never wanted her to join the show in the first place.

According to The Mirror, when the Toxic hitmaker became aware of Jamie’s participation in the reality show, she responded in shock by saying, “You’re really going to do it?”

“I’m going to go to Australia and check it out,” the 32-year-old American actress replied.

Continuing with her emotional confessional, Jamie Lynn Spears opened up about her ‘complicated’ relationship with The Woman in Me hitmaker.

“Me and her both have had a very complicated upbringing. We’ve had very complicated circumstances and we both had to deal with them in different ways,” she also said.

She even professed her love for Britney and said that despite the ongoing feud between them, they will always have each other’s back.

Before concluding she also added, "Yeah, I love her. Me and her throw down. The world’s seen that. I’ve learned to stop talking about it publicly, but you know what, family’s fight. Listen, we just do it better than most."

