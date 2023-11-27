 
Monday, November 27, 2023
By
Mason Hughes

Disney's box office woes continues as 'Wish' flops at box office

Wish's bad performance at the box office remains a mystery as the film actually got some exceptional reviews

Disney's flop drop on Thanksgiving continues for the second continuous year as their most recently released animated movie has flopped at the box office worldwide.

Wish flops at box office

The latest animated flick Wish has performed badly at box office, earning only $31.5 million through the five day weekend, while projections expected it to reach $45-$50 million at home.

Disney's animated movie starring Ariana DeBose at lead character and Chris Pine as the big bad was released on November 22, 2023 and it performed even worse at the global box office earning only $17.3 million globally, making a total of only $49 million. 

The film ended up at number three this weekend falling much behind Napoleon on number two and Hunger Games prequel (no.1).

Disney flop drop streak continues for second consecutive year

According to TMZ, animated movie's flop on Thanksgiving marks the second continuous year of flop drop by Disney as the movie, Strange World, released last year also flopped at the box office.

Previously super-hit Disney movies

Disney has previously made a crap ton of money from their superhit movies, including, Encanto, Coco and other, released at the same time during previous years.

Wish bad performance reasons unknown

Wish's bad performance at the box office remains a mystery as the film actually got some exceptional reviews and audience reception.

