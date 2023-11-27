 
Monday, November 27, 2023
By
Mason Hughes

Sandra Bullock cannot forget her dead lover?

Sandra Bullock tries to navigate the grief after the passing of longtime partner Bryan Randall

Sandra Bullock is reportedly still in the grieving phase as the actress is trying to navigate from the passing of Bryan Randall, her "love of life," as she stepped out for the first time since his death.

The megastar and her daughter, Laila, were snapped in Los Angeles with bodyguards.

An on-ground witness described the actress as "somber but surprisingly good and put together," noting, "She was doting on Laila the whole time."

Amid grief, the mother-of-two has made them her priorities. "She's struggling to stay strong and picking up the pieces for her children," an insider told the National Enquirer.

After the passing of longtime partner from ALS in August, the source spilled, "The last few years have been incredibly stressful and heartbreaking for her — and Sandra hasn't yet fully processed everything — but she's slowly learning to manage her grief."

Sandra and Bryan were together for nearly a decade. "They were as good as married, and he was the only father her children have known," the tipster tattled.

"They're all in therapy, and Sandra encourages them to talk about Bryan often, to keep his memory alive," the source noted.

