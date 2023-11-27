North West's outspoken attitude is under the scanner, drawing a parallel to Kanye West

North West is mini Kanye, read why?

The internet is branding North West's attitude to be nearly identical to her father, Kanye West's, especially after she blasted her mom, Kim Kardashian's Met Gala suit.



It all started when the SKIMS founder discussed her 2013 Met Gala outfit in a recent The Kardashians episode.

But, her outspoken firstborn instantly sounded off on the costume.

"There's way too much gap in the pearls. It looks like she's a Hawaiian girl with her dress all ripped," the 10-year-old said.

However, when the mother-of-four pushed back on the criticism, she added, "I like the pearls. I just don't like that it looks like from the Dollar Store."

"All North wants to do is rate people's outfits," the fashion mogul noted. "She loves to critique."

Meanwhile, netizens also blast the reality star for poor parenting after witnessing the 10-year-old apparent disrespectful behaviour.

"She’s just like her dad," one fan wrote.

Another added, "Omg. She’s like kanye reincarnation."

"Kanye's great revenge!," a third said.





