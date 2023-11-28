 
Tuesday, November 28, 2023
Mason Hughes

Stephen Colbert cancels 'The Late Show' episodes amid health scare

Stephen has made a name for himself by hosting CBS's iconic chat show since 2015

An acclaimed chat show The Last Show host Stephen Colbert has recently shared a concerning news with his fans while announcing that all show's episodes scheduled for this week have been cancelled. He revealed that he is sufferings from ruptured appendix.

According to the Daily Mail, the show's closing announcement was made via social media. Taking to Instagram, The Late Show posted, "A message from Stephen: Sorry to say that I have to cancel our shows this week."

He then added a touch of humour to the concerning announcement and said, "I am sure you are thinking, Turkey overdose, Steve? Gravy boat capsize?" He then revealed the actual news, saying, "Actually, I am recovering from surgery for a ruptured appendix."

The message by the host continued, "I am grateful to my doctors for their care and to Evie and to kids for putting up with me. Going forward all emails to my appendix will be handled by my pancreas."

Stephen has made a name for himself by hosting CBS's iconic chat show since 2015. It was once considered impossible as any other person wouldn't have dared to touch the show after 20 year breakdown with David Letterman. 

