Tuesday, November 28, 2023
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince William unfazed despite fresh claims by Omid Scobie

Prince William shared his photos from the event on social media after claims by Meghan Markle, Harry’s biographer

Eloise Wells Morin

Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Prince William unfazed despite fresh claims by Meghan Markle, Harry’s biographer

Prince William looked unfazed as the Prince of Wales stepped out for his first public appearance since Omid Scobie dropped fresh bombshell claims in his book, Endgame.

The future king attended the Tusk Conservation Awards in London on Monday evening after Scobie’s Endgame was released in Australia.

Despite latest bombshell claims by Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s alleged fried, Prince William was all smiles as he arrived at the event.

Prince William smiled warmly as he greeted organisers upon arrival.

Royal expert Cameron Walker shared Prince William’s stunning photos on X, formerly Twitter, and said, “All smiles and laughs from The Prince of Wales this evening, celebrating the achievements of some brilliant conservationists at the annual Tusk awards in London.”

Commenting on it, one royal fan said, “Why wouldn’t he be all smiles. He’s confident in himself and his family.”

Prince William also shared photos from the event on social media and said, “Proud to be the Patron of Tusk! Well done to all the winners for your commitment to conservation. Your dedication to protecting Africa’s wildlife is truly inspiring.”

