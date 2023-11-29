Queen Consort Camilla was not likeable as the wife of King Charles III

Queen Camilla 'raunchy freedoms' made her unsuitable for King Charles

Queen Consort Camilla was seemingly not suitable as a bride to King Charles due to her ‘colourful’ past.

Royal expert Omid Scobie,in his book, ‘Endgame,’ reveals how the now-wife of the monarch was stopped from getting married into the Royal Family.

Scobie writes: "Camilla might not have stood on the barricades in the sixties, but she did enjoy the sexual freedoms ushered in by that radical generation.

He adds: "Over the years, some who knew Camilla during this time have told various authors and journalists that the young Ms Shand was known for being 'raunchy and randy' and the sort to 'throw her knickers on the table.'"

"This reputation is one of the reasons why Queen Elizabeth II and the Firm rejected Camilla as a spouse for Charles, alongside the fact she was a 'commoner' (the air around her family home was not rarified enough) and an 'experienced woman' (read: not a virgin),” the author continues.

Charles and Camilla tied the knot in 2005, twelve years after the passing of Princess Diana in a car accident.

Queen Camilla is allegedly not interested in holding onto a relationship with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The wife of the monarch, has grown closer to her elder step-son, Prince William, especially after the departure of Harry from the UK.

Royal expert, Omid Scobie, in his book ‘Endgame,’ writes: "In the early days it would have been unimaginable to think that one day William and Kate would meet Charles and Camilla for laugh-filled lunches, but the two couples have grown increasingly closer over the years, especially since the Sussexes' departure."

It is also reported that Camill apersonally thanked journalist Piers Morgan back in 2021, after he branded Meghan Markle ‘Princess Pinocchio.’

Scobie reveals she felt “gratitude” that “somebody was standing up to Meghan’s claims” of racism.