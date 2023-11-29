 
menu
entertainment
Wednesday, November 29, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Queen Camilla 'raunchy freedoms' made her unsuitable for King Charles

Queen Consort Camilla was not likeable as the wife of King Charles III

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Queen Camilla raunchy freedoms made her unsuitable for King Charles
Queen Camilla 'raunchy freedoms' made her unsuitable for King Charles

Queen Consort Camilla was seemingly not suitable as a bride to King Charles due to her ‘colourful’ past.

Royal expert Omid Scobie,in his book, ‘Endgame,’ reveals how the now-wife of the monarch was stopped from getting married into the Royal Family.

Scobie writes: "Camilla might not have stood on the barricades in the sixties, but she did enjoy the sexual freedoms ushered in by that radical generation.

He adds: "Over the years, some who knew Camilla during this time have told various authors and journalists that the young Ms Shand was known for being 'raunchy and randy' and the sort to 'throw her knickers on the table.'"

"This reputation is one of the reasons why Queen Elizabeth II and the Firm rejected Camilla as a spouse for Charles, alongside the fact she was a 'commoner' (the air around her family home was not rarified enough) and an 'experienced woman' (read: not a virgin),” the author continues.

Charles and Camilla tied the knot in 2005, twelve years after the passing of Princess Diana in a car accident.

Queen Camilla is allegedly not interested in holding onto a relationship with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The wife of the monarch, has grown closer to her elder step-son, Prince William, especially after the departure of Harry from the UK.

Royal expert, Omid Scobie, in his book ‘Endgame,’ writes: "In the early days it would have been unimaginable to think that one day William and Kate would meet Charles and Camilla for laugh-filled lunches, but the two couples have grown increasingly closer over the years, especially since the Sussexes' departure."

It is also reported that Camill apersonally thanked journalist Piers Morgan back in 2021, after he branded Meghan Markle ‘Princess Pinocchio.’

Scobie reveals she felt “gratitude” that “somebody was standing up to Meghan’s claims” of racism.

Adele sets to send fans in overdrive with post-wedding plans
Adele sets to send fans in overdrive with post-wedding plans
Jennifer Garner shares sweet update about first kid
Jennifer Garner shares sweet update about first kid
Omid Scobie 'tired' of Meghan Markle 'pal stuff': 'I can't even stop'
Omid Scobie 'tired' of Meghan Markle 'pal stuff': 'I can't even stop'
'Desperate' Brad Pitt seeks Shiloh's help to break the ice with kids
'Desperate' Brad Pitt seeks Shiloh's help to break the ice with kids
Jada Pinkett Smith makes a powerful statement about her childhood
Jada Pinkett Smith makes a powerful statement about her childhood
Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston reunite amid Angelina Jolie feud
Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston reunite amid Angelina Jolie feud
Was JAY-Z 'against' Kanye West's biggest break in career?
Was JAY-Z 'against' Kanye West's biggest break in career?
Matthew Perry’s family makes special request to fans
Matthew Perry’s family makes special request to fans
Sean 'Diddy' Combs abandons major project amid SA lawsuits
Sean 'Diddy' Combs abandons major project amid SA lawsuits
Netflix drops 'Berlin' trailer as 'Money Heist' prequel eyes Paris video
Netflix drops 'Berlin' trailer as 'Money Heist' prequel eyes Paris
Kylie Jenner spills on ‘normal’ security protocol for her children
Kylie Jenner spills on ‘normal’ security protocol for her children
‘Squid Game: The Challenge’ bags major record in UK
‘Squid Game: The Challenge’ bags major record in UK