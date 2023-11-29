Adele sets to send fans in overdrive with post-wedding plans

Adele doubles down on her wish to become a mother again after Rich Paul's marriage

Adele is over the moon after a shock wedding with Rich Paul. Now, she is reportedly planning to have a baby with him.



An insider close to the star spilled to OK! Magazine, "Adele and Rich are so happy, she's so in love, and they're an amazing team – she's never felt happier or healthier. She and Rich are planning to have a baby; it's her dream to have a big family."

This comes after the Grammy winner repeatedly mentioned to have more children.

In line with her wish, the mother-of-one recently teased in her Los Angeles residency concert to make the family bigger, saying a second child is not a matter of "if" but "when."

Meanwhile, the Hello crooner has a son, Angelo, 11, with her former husband, Simon Konecki.

In other news, Adele also hilariously objected to Rich's habit of watching sports

"I am tired of my husband watching sports continuously for hours," she said in Alan Carr's comedy special.

She continued, "My husband is sports agent. He does basketball players and footballers. I'd been missing the football season, but I am already sick of it."