 
menu
entertainment
Wednesday, November 29, 2023
By
Mason Hughes

Dolly Parton shares unique mode of communication

Dolly Parton shares she prefers fax over text for conversation

By
Mason Hughes

Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Dolly Parton shares unique mode of communication
Dolly Parton shares unique mode of communication

Dolly Parton is not a text person. In fact, she shared her preference for fax instead of digitally typing the message.

During an appearance on Drew Barrymore show, the country musician shared, “I’m a low-tech girl in a high-tech world,” noting, “I surround myself with all these people that are into that high-tech world, but I don’t want to talk to everybody that wants to talk to me.”

Doubling down on her decision of avoiding texting, the 77-year-old said, “I don’t text because I don’t want to have to answer,” she added.

The Jolene musician continued, “If somebody calls me I’ll answer if I want to talk to them or call them back when I can. Otherwise I’ve got too much to think about than to clutter my mind up with everything else.”

However, Dolly clarified that she could text if wanted to, “I’m certainly not a stupid person. I could learn it if I wanted to, but I’d rather just have my fax machine, call in my creative stuff to my crew.”

She added, “And I’ve got the best crew in the world, and I surround myself with great people, but I just don’t have time to just sit with my face in the phone all day.”

Robert De Niro's friends 'not surprised' he lost civil trial
Robert De Niro's friends 'not surprised' he lost civil trial
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle risking being the primary source to 'Endgame'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle risking being the primary source to 'Endgame'
James Cameron reveals ‘Avatar 3’ release details video
James Cameron reveals ‘Avatar 3’ release details
Prince William's reaction to Omid Scobie's Endgame exposed
Prince William's reaction to Omid Scobie's Endgame exposed
King Charles, Prince William’s friends give befitting reply to Omid Scobie’s claims about rift video
King Charles, Prince William’s friends give befitting reply to Omid Scobie’s claims about rift
‘Supporting actress’ Meghan Markle lacks ‘class’ like Kate Middleton
‘Supporting actress’ Meghan Markle lacks ‘class’ like Kate Middleton
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce want to ‘settle down’ video
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce want to ‘settle down’
Prince Harry stuck between ‘rock and hard place’ over royal race row
Prince Harry stuck between ‘rock and hard place’ over royal race row
Timothée Chalamet breaks silence on singing in movie 'Wonka'
Timothée Chalamet breaks silence on singing in movie 'Wonka'
‘This isn’t the end game!’: Paul Burrell drags Harry, Meghan pal over new book
‘This isn’t the end game!’: Paul Burrell drags Harry, Meghan pal over new book
Shiloh to join dad Brad Pitt on his 60th birthday risking wrath of brother Pax
Shiloh to join dad Brad Pitt on his 60th birthday risking wrath of brother Pax
King Charles extends support to Prince William after Omid Scobie’s bombshell claims video
King Charles extends support to Prince William after Omid Scobie’s bombshell claims