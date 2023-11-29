Dolly Parton shares she prefers fax over text for conversation

Dolly Parton shares unique mode of communication

Dolly Parton is not a text person. In fact, she shared her preference for fax instead of digitally typing the message.



During an appearance on Drew Barrymore show, the country musician shared, “I’m a low-tech girl in a high-tech world,” noting, “I surround myself with all these people that are into that high-tech world, but I don’t want to talk to everybody that wants to talk to me.”

Doubling down on her decision of avoiding texting, the 77-year-old said, “I don’t text because I don’t want to have to answer,” she added.

The Jolene musician continued, “If somebody calls me I’ll answer if I want to talk to them or call them back when I can. Otherwise I’ve got too much to think about than to clutter my mind up with everything else.”

However, Dolly clarified that she could text if wanted to, “I’m certainly not a stupid person. I could learn it if I wanted to, but I’d rather just have my fax machine, call in my creative stuff to my crew.”

She added, “And I’ve got the best crew in the world, and I surround myself with great people, but I just don’t have time to just sit with my face in the phone all day.”