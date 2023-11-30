Prince Harry and Prince William's relationship decoded by a royal expert

Princess Diana 'looms over' Prince Harry, Prince William 'rift'

Prince Harry and Prince William's relationship is not as bad as it is often shown, says an expert.

Royal author Clive Irving opines that the estranged brothers are civil, despite claims that they cannot stand each other's presence.

He told Daily Express US: "I suspect it's nothing like [Harry and William's relationship] as bad as it is often portrayed.

"But the link there is Diana. To me, she still looms over this whole rift."

According to Irving, "there's still a clear gulf between the Windsors and the Spencers, and Harry is without any doubt a Spencer", adding that "William is trying to be both. He's trying to be a Spencer and a Windsor, and he's doing very well at being a Windsor, but not very well at being a Spencer".

This comes as expert Jennie Bond revealed that Prince Harry is much more similar to his 'Spencer' gene that he got from Princess Diana.

Ms Bond said: "I think Harry is very much the Spencer of the two of them.

"William is the Windsor," she added.

Ms Bond continued: "Harry is fiery, he is impetuous, he is vulnerable, he is fragile, very much in the way Diana was."