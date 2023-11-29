 
Wednesday, November 29, 2023
By
Mason Hughes

Rebecca Jarvis explains bittersweet pregnancy journey

Rebecca Jarvis opens up about the difficulties she faced in her pregnancy journey as she welcomed her second child, Leo

By
Mason Hughes

Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Rebecca Jarvis explains bittersweet pregnancy journey
Rebecca Jarvis explains bittersweet pregnancy journey

Rebecca Jarvis has welcomed a baby boy into the family via surrogacy after suffering multiple pregnancy losses.

Appearing on Good Morning America, the ABC journalist shared the bittersweet journey.

Explaining her complicated medical conditions, the 42-year-old said that she was unable to complete her trimesters.

"Two years ago, we had just experienced another miscarriage in the IVF journey, and that catalyzed the search for another route," the journalist added.

"And so we had attempted to climb that mountain too many times unsuccessfully and determined that together we would try a different path," she said.

"I had just lost a pregnancy at five months. And we looked at our doctors and said, ''What do we do? This keeps happening. And there's no telling whether we can be successful. Whether I can maintain a successful pregnancy," the mother-of-two added.

Heeding to the medical professionals' council, the pair opted for surrogacy, "And our doctors said, ''Surrogacy is your best path forward,'' the journalist remembered. "That was hard to hear."

Rebecca and Matthew Hanson tied the knot in 2012. The couple shares two kids.

