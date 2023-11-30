Jamie Lynn Spears completes hattrick of quitting reality TV shows 

The most recent 'I Am A Celebrity' exit marks a successful streak of quitting three reality TV shows

Britney Spears's sister Jamie Lynn Spears's unsuccessful streak at the reality TV shows continues as she has dramatically quit I'm A Celebrity.... Get Me Out Of Here! on medical grounds just after 10 days of it's commencement.

The reality TV star has previously quit two other reality TV shows a few days after joining them. Jamie exited Special Forces: World's Toughest Test, only three episodes after the military training series started airing, stating she missed her children.

Defending her decision to quit the show, Zoey 101 star stated, "It probably goes back to a lot of things. Not only do I just love them and want to be with them, but also being away from them like this, even just for myself, it makes me feel like a crap mom, you know? They didn’t ask for their mom to be gone."

In October, the actress and her partner Alan Bersten joined Dancing with The Stars and earned a complete salary of $125,000 for doing the show but exited the show earlier, reportedly angering the show's bosses.

The most recent I Am A Celebrity exit marks a successful streak of quitting three reality TV shows and her exit would be aired on Wednesday night's episode for viewers to watch.

According to the Daily Mail, a shows spokesperson has stated, "Jamie, who had been a fantastic campmate, has left the show on medical grounds."