Thursday, November 30, 2023
Eloise Wells Morin

Kim Kardashian looks up to Emma Roberts?

Kim Kardashian comments on working with Emma Roberts, Cara Delevigne in 'American Horror Story'

Eloise Wells Morin

Thursday, November 30, 2023

Kim Kardashian recalls how working with Emma Roberts, the protagonist in American Horror Story, seemingly contributed to her acting skills.

During the latest episode of The Kardashians, which is a reality series revolving around the Kardashian-Jenner clan, the beauty mogul revisited acting along with the divas Emma Roberts and Cara Delevigne, in the FX series.

The ex-wife of Kanye West openly talked about her experiences during that acting debut and how it added to the acting skills she possessed today. 

As she acknowledged how tedious the actresses' job was, the SKIMS founder applauded them for the dedication they put into their roles.

The 43-year-old business woman also recalled her time with Emma Roberts being “so much fun” and went on to reveal that she was 'impressed' by the acting skills of Madame Web actress.

Later in the episode, Kim also confessed that she used to feel nervous while depicting the arrogant publicist Siobhan in the show. 

In response to this, Roberts concluded by saying that acting can turn out to be a “beast” if not dealt with care. 

