Mark Wahlberg's shirtless thirst trap on display: Watch

Mark Wahlberg's wife is teasing his toned-abs body after she shared a thirst trap photo on Instagram.



Taking to Instagram Story, the 52-year-old's better half, Rhea Durham, posted the Shooter star snap stripped down to his briefs while he was taking a red-light therapy.

"Good Morning, and you're welcome," she captioned the post while adding suggestive emojis.

The Ted star was candid about his physique. In a chat with Fox News, Wahlberg shared that he switched his years-long fitness routine.



"I mean, look, I just, you know, get more and more injuries and not recovering the way I should," he added.

Mark continued, "There's no reason why anybody, never mind somebody at 52 years old, needs to be training seven days a week and then doing two a days."

The actor noted, "You're just putting a pounding on your body and recovery, you know, God has given us the best possible gifts. One of them is sleep right to recover and to heal and also even cold water."