Friday, December 01, 2023
By
Mason Hughes

Paul Walker's brother Cody opens up about coping with actor's untimely death

The late star was not only an exceptional actor but also a wonderful human being, who always wanted to help others

Fast & Furious star Paul Walker's untimely death in a car crash in 2013 at the age 40 left his friends, fans and family devastated. The actor's younger brother, Cody, is now opening up about he dealt with the tough situation that arose after Paul's death.

Speaking to People Magazine on the 10th death anniversary of his brother Paul on November 30, Cody said, "To be completely honest with you, the date I dwell more on every year is his birthday. Maybe that's more of my mechanism that I use."

He further added, "Obviously, I know about November 30 but I try to avoid this day as much as I can and concentrate more on September 12 (late actor's birth date)," adding the September 12 is the date when he, his family, and close friends, they all reach out to each other.

Code continued that he don't want to keep his focus on his brother's death but celebrates Paul's life, adding, "I don't highlight that date. I hate the date of November 30."

Paul Walker's brother stated that the late star was not only an exceptional actor but also a wonderful human being adding that he always wanted to help people. 

