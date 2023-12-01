Ryan Reynolds and Anna Faris have worked together twice in their careers in 2015

Ryan Reynolds reminisces with Anna Faris on actress's 47th birthday

Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds famously known for his role in Deadpool has recently paid a heartfelt to his fellow actress, Anna Faris, on her birthday.



Faris celebrated her 47th birthday on November 29, 2023 and the Deadpool star took to Instagram Stories to share a picture of them together at the historic occasion of the actor's induction to the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2016.

Ryan wrote, "A tad late... One of the funniest people I have worked with. Happy birthday @annafaris."

The 47-year-old actor worked together with the actress more than one and a half decade ago in dark comedy Waiting in 2005 and then on the romantic comedy Just Friends that was released later in the same year.

The pair has since then shared a closed friendship.

During the 2016 ceremony in the actor's honour, Faris delivered remarks on behalf of her friend as she stated, "I have to tell you that acting Ryan is like playing an incredibly intense game of ping pong."

She continued, "When he locks eyes with you during a scene, you know he's going to challenge you in every way, which is thrilling and terrifying and it also makes it a true joy."

Faris hailed the actor-producer saying, "He is so brilliant and spontaneous and he expects the best out of his costars."