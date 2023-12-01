 
Justin Timberlake, wife 'affected' by Britney Spears memoir

Justin Timberlake is currently grateful for his wife Jessica Biel after the backlash he drew because of Britney Spears' memoir The Woman In Me.

An insider privy to OK! claimed that the allegations made by the Pop Princess really “affected” the Cry Me a River singer and his wife.

The remarks come after Britney accused Justin of forcing her to get an abortion when they dated between 1999 to 2002, however, the tipster stated that he’s a different person now.

"Justin makes no excuses for his past behavior, and he's sorry, but he's a different person now, with a family, a career and responsibilities. Jessica knows that,” they said.

Back in 2019, Justin was seen holding hands with Palmer co-star Alisha Wainwright which again dragged him and his wife into a controversy .

Subsequently, he had to write an apology for Jessica on Instagram: “I stay away from gossip as much as I can, but for my family I feel it is important to address recent rumors that are hurting the people I love.”

