Sofia Vergara ended her seven-year marriage with Joe Manganiello in July

Sofia Vergara on ‘man-hunt’ despite Justin Saliman romance

Sofia Vergara is currently on a hunt for a new man amid dating speculations with Justin Saliman.



An insider privy to OK! magazine claimed that the Modern Family alum, who ended her seven-year marriage with Joe Manganiello is turning a new leaf, "Sofía is man crazy right now and is eager to find another husband.”

The tipster added, “She’s naturally a flirt but it’s turned way up — she’s just in that zone.”

According to recent claims, Sofia has been “having fun” with the orthopedic surgeon but is keeping her options open.

"She's dating him, but it’s by no means serious," the source confirmed about the 51-year-old actress who is continuing "to shoot her shot."

The insider concluded: "She's casting her net all over the place. If she's at a bar or restaurant and someone cute catches her eye, she's not thinking twice about flirting with them or even handing out her number."

The contradictory update comes after the outlet previously claimed that Sofía's family and friends gave Justin "a nod of approval."

The source had claimed that the doctor made “a striking first impression” on her loved ones, "Justin hasn’t just charmed Sofía; he’s met a bunch of her family and friends, and they’ve all given him the thumbs up. Sofía seems very happy."