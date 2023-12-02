Rolling Stones latest album was declared fifth fastest selling album of the years & third most streamed album on Apple Music

Rolling Stones celebrate 60 years with epic 2024 North America tour

The Rolling Stone fans are going gaga as the rock band has announced a North America 2024 tour and the tickets have been put on general sale since Friday.

Earlier, the band's guitarist Keith Richards vowed that the band will keep making music until they drop and it appears that they are keeping their promise.

According to Daily Mail, the Rolling Stones has also announced a new Hackney Diamonds tour and the presale for the tickets of Diamond tour started from Wednesday.

The legendary band has been around for six decades and their upcoming tour will commence on April 28, 2028 marking 60 years since their first US tour in 1964.

The tour will kick off from their first performance in Houston, Texas and then they'll perform in 16 different cities of Canada and USA, with Stones' last performance planned for July 17 at Levi's stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Bands fandom is evident from the fact that their 24th studio album released in October was a massive success as it was declared to be the fifth fastest selling album of the years and the third most streamed album on Apple Music.