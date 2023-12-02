 
menu
Saturday, December 02, 2023
By
Mason Hughes

Jamie Foxx sexual assault accuser pleads for anonymity

Foxx has vehemently denied all the accusations against him and vowed to take action against the woman

By
Mason Hughes

Saturday, December 02, 2023

Jamie Foxx sexual assault accuser pleads for anonymity
Jamie Foxx sexual assault accuser pleads for anonymity

Hollywood actor Jamie Foxx has recently found himself in legal trouble as a lawsuit has been filed against him by an unknown woman alleging the actor of harassment and sexual assault in a 2015 incident. 

It appears that Jamie's stardom has intimidated the plaintiff as she has requested the court to keep her original identification hidden.

According to Radar Online, the legal docs obtained by the publication, the accuser requested the court to let her stay as Jane Doe as she stated, "I was sexually assaulted as indicated in the Complaint and as a result, I suffered psychological and emotional injuries. I do not desire to publicly disclose my identity as a victim of sexual assault because this matter is highly sensitive."

She continued, "I have already experienced significant shock, shame, and embarrassment for my disclosure due to the prominence and celebrity status of the defendant."

The plaintiff added that the defendant's fame and the coverage of her lawsuit has already put her at safety risk, adding that it has become difficult for her to come forward and detail the events.

Jane Doe expressed that public disclosure of her identity will cause her emotional trauma as she has already suffered from anxiety, lack of sleep and distress after the alleged incident.

Foxx has vehemently denied all the accusations against him and vowed to take action against the woman who falsely accused him of sexual assault. 

Margot Robbie, Cillian Murphy join forces for another Barbenheimer phenomena
Margot Robbie, Cillian Murphy join forces for another Barbenheimer phenomena
Rolling Stones celebrate 60 years with epic 2024 North America tour
Rolling Stones celebrate 60 years with epic 2024 North America tour
Jamie Lynn gives Britney Spears another reason for 'disappointment' after quitting?
Jamie Lynn gives Britney Spears another reason for 'disappointment' after quitting?
Paris Hilton reveals the Kardashians’ gift to her baby girl video
Paris Hilton reveals the Kardashians’ gift to her baby girl
David Beckham expects big reward for his loyalty to Royal Family?
David Beckham expects big reward for his loyalty to Royal Family?
Doja Cat pens apology to New Jersey crowd
Doja Cat pens apology to New Jersey crowd
Kanye West, Bianca Censori don’t plan on returning to America
Kanye West, Bianca Censori don’t plan on returning to America
Kourtney Kardashian tells Kris Jenner life ‘isn’t about her’ video
Kourtney Kardashian tells Kris Jenner life ‘isn’t about her’
Tom Holland reveals his only condition for returning to 'Spider-Man 4'
Tom Holland reveals his only condition for returning to 'Spider-Man 4'
Sofia Vergara on ‘man-hunt’ despite Justin Saliman romance
Sofia Vergara on ‘man-hunt’ despite Justin Saliman romance
‘Barbie’ actor Simu Liu makes “gutted” announcement video
‘Barbie’ actor Simu Liu makes “gutted” announcement
Justin Timberlake, wife ‘affected’ by Britney Spears memoir
Justin Timberlake, wife ‘affected’ by Britney Spears memoir