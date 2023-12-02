Foxx has vehemently denied all the accusations against him and vowed to take action against the woman

Jamie Foxx sexual assault accuser pleads for anonymity

Hollywood actor Jamie Foxx has recently found himself in legal trouble as a lawsuit has been filed against him by an unknown woman alleging the actor of harassment and sexual assault in a 2015 incident.

It appears that Jamie's stardom has intimidated the plaintiff as she has requested the court to keep her original identification hidden.

According to Radar Online, the legal docs obtained by the publication, the accuser requested the court to let her stay as Jane Doe as she stated, "I was sexually assaulted as indicated in the Complaint and as a result, I suffered psychological and emotional injuries. I do not desire to publicly disclose my identity as a victim of sexual assault because this matter is highly sensitive."

She continued, "I have already experienced significant shock, shame, and embarrassment for my disclosure due to the prominence and celebrity status of the defendant."

The plaintiff added that the defendant's fame and the coverage of her lawsuit has already put her at safety risk, adding that it has become difficult for her to come forward and detail the events.

Jane Doe expressed that public disclosure of her identity will cause her emotional trauma as she has already suffered from anxiety, lack of sleep and distress after the alleged incident.

Foxx has vehemently denied all the accusations against him and vowed to take action against the woman who falsely accused him of sexual assault.