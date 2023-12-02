Travis Kelce reveals when he’s likely to ‘come off the field’

Travis Kelce has been opening up on thoughts of retirement from NFL and has now revealed what can make him leave football

Travis Kelce is playing through pain in his 10th NFL season at age 34, revealing he'll only voluntarily leave the field due to fatigue or injury.

The Chiefs tight end has experienced 10 surgeries and their toll on his body. While retirement crosses his mind often, Kelce won't sit unless coach Andy Reid substitutes him.

"The only time I'm ever coming off the field, like me personally coming off the field, is if I feel like I'm just too exhausted, or I've just had so many plays in a row, or I just had a big play where I had a big hit or something,” Kelce told reporters ahead of facing Green Bay.

He added: “Those are the only times you'll see me come off the field. Outside of that, it's all just whatever the game plan is - and I'm always on board with that. Whoever is out there on the field, you know obviously I wanna be out there helping my teammates out, but I'm not looking at my snap count on how many plays I'm playing per game or anything like that.”

Kelce played 77% and 94% of offensive snaps recently. He acknowledged his mileage takes a toll but aims to help his teammates.

While showing his age at times, Kelce is still productive with 732 yards and 5 touchdowns so far. He may get a boost facing the Packers with girlfriend Taylor Swift attending.

The 11-year veteran recently opened up about lingering injuries and surgeries' impact. While reticent to disclose his greatest discomfort, he admitted to his brother Jason Kelce that retirement crosses his mind often.