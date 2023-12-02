 
menu
Saturday, December 02, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Travis Kelce reveals when he’s likely to ‘come off the field’

Travis Kelce has been opening up on thoughts of retirement from NFL and has now revealed what can make him leave football

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Saturday, December 02, 2023

file footage


Travis Kelce is playing through pain in his 10th NFL season at age 34, revealing he'll only voluntarily leave the field due to fatigue or injury.

The Chiefs tight end has experienced 10 surgeries and their toll on his body. While retirement crosses his mind often, Kelce won't sit unless coach Andy Reid substitutes him.

"The only time I'm ever coming off the field, like me personally coming off the field, is if I feel like I'm just too exhausted, or I've just had so many plays in a row, or I just had a big play where I had a big hit or something,” Kelce told reporters ahead of facing Green Bay.

He added: “Those are the only times you'll see me come off the field. Outside of that, it's all just whatever the game plan is - and I'm always on board with that. Whoever is out there on the field, you know obviously I wanna be out there helping my teammates out, but I'm not looking at my snap count on how many plays I'm playing per game or anything like that.”

Kelce played 77% and 94% of offensive snaps recently. He acknowledged his mileage takes a toll but aims to help his teammates.

While showing his age at times, Kelce is still productive with 732 yards and 5 touchdowns so far. He may get a boost facing the Packers with girlfriend Taylor Swift attending.

The 11-year veteran recently opened up about lingering injuries and surgeries' impact. While reticent to disclose his greatest discomfort, he admitted to his brother Jason Kelce that retirement crosses his mind often.

Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes hit to showbiz bash after ABC scandal
Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes hit to showbiz bash after ABC scandal
Catherine Hardwicke unveils reason behind limited ‘Twilight’ screentime
Catherine Hardwicke unveils reason behind limited ‘Twilight’ screentime
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘scrambling’ to afford luxury lifestyle
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘scrambling’ to afford luxury lifestyle
Anne Hathaway claims she is ‘indispensable' in the industry
Anne Hathaway claims she is ‘indispensable' in the industry
Ozzy Osbourne has ‘given up’ on life
Ozzy Osbourne has ‘given up’ on life
Euphoria producer Kevin Turen’s cause of death revealed
Euphoria producer Kevin Turen’s cause of death revealed
‘Stressed’ Brad Pitt leans on girlfriend Ines de Ramon for support
‘Stressed’ Brad Pitt leans on girlfriend Ines de Ramon for support
Prince William will always be haunted by his alleged affair with Rose Hanbury
Prince William will always be haunted by his alleged affair with Rose Hanbury
Ed Westwick reveals desire for 'Gossip Girl' spin-off
Ed Westwick reveals desire for 'Gossip Girl' spin-off
Kim Kardashian gives away ‘American Horror Story’ spoilers
Kim Kardashian gives away ‘American Horror Story’ spoilers
Victoria Beckham gushes over son Cruz Beckham for new achievement
Victoria Beckham gushes over son Cruz Beckham for new achievement
Linda Blair on 'The Exorcist': 'I didn't like it'
Linda Blair on 'The Exorcist': 'I didn't like it'