Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes attended their first red carpet after ABC scandal

Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes hit to showbiz bash after ABC scandal

Under scrutiny for months, Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes shunned living away from the public eye as the pair were spotted on a red carpet after scandalous controversy at ABC's GMA3.



Attending the KIIS FM's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2023, the couple appeared in their best form, looking extremely chic.

The Good Morning America ex-host sported an appealing strapless black mini-dress and matched it with ankle boots. Her partner, the 46-year-old, went for the full-black outfit, jacket and jeans.

Describing the duo's chemistry, an eyewitness told The Messenger, "T.J. and Amy were holding hands as they waited to take photos on the red carpet. He was rubbing her back to keep her warm," adding, "Photographers kept shouting 'give us a kiss,' and they couldn't stop smiling."

The insider noted, "They looked very comfortable and happy to be stepping out in a new way.

At the end of 2022, Amy and T.J. were embroiled in a romance scandal at ABC's GMA3. The pair were later shown the door from the network.

After their exit, the former hosts reportedly went to different networks to secure new spots.

In line with their efforts, the duo shared a major announcement of a joint venture podcast, Amy & T.J., last month.

Adding they "will get behind the microphone to explore meaningful conversations about current events, pop culture, and everything in between," according to host iHeartRadio. The show will air on Dec. 5.