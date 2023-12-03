 
Nick Cannon's outrageous $200,000 Disneyland secret revealed

Cannon has welcomed 12 children — eight sons and four daughters — with six different women

Nick Cannon's outrageous $200,000 Disneyland secret revealed

Television host Nick Cannon has recently revealed that he spends a huge some on money for his 12-chidlren's amusement.

Nick appeared in an interview with The Breakfast Club radio show for Power 105.1 and said that he goes to Disneyland at least once a month due to all birthdays and holidays.

The 43-year-old actor revealed that his stardom helped him a lot till he hosted Christmas morning parade from 2009 to 2019 as he got a series of perks and free admission for himself and his family.

However, Nick lamented that the perks stopped long time ago and said that it was during the times when he only had two kids, the eldest, whom he shares with ex-wife Mariah Carey.

According to Daily Mail, the father to 12 provided a rough estimate of his yearly spending solely on Disneyland, stating, "I am probably spending $200,000 a year at Disneyland."

He added that the real bill exceeds way more than the mentioned amount as he also has to pay for chaperone, hotel rooms, and other add-ons in addition to tickets for the theme park.

In total, Cannon has welcomed 12 children — eight sons and four daughters — with six different women.

