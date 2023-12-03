 
Sunday, December 03, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince Harry told to 'settle dust' with Royals: 'Time is healer'

Prince Harry has been asked to move forward with his rift with family

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Sunday, December 03, 2023

Prince Harry told to settle dust with Royals: Time is healer

Prince Harry is asked to forget the past problems with the Royal Family and move on.

PR expert Laura Perkes advises the Duke of Sussex that getting an apology from his blood will never come into place and asks him to accept the reality.

She told the Daily Mirror: "In any kind of feud or relationship breakdown, there comes a point where you have to accept the fact that what you want may not ever become a reality."

She adds: "It feels like Harry has finally accepted that fighting for what he wants isn't getting him any closer to a resolution, therefore he needs to let it go and learn to move forward," she added.

Laura also said: "Time is a great healer, so it may be that he needs to let the dust settle and focus on other aspects of his life.

"Over time, reconciliation may happen, once all parties involved are ready to do so, but the relationship will never be the same again, and that's something he needs to live with,” Laura noted.

