Sunday, December 03, 2023
Relationship trouble for Harry Styles and Taylor Russell?

Harry Styles and Taylor Russell's whirlwind romance seems to be cooling off after a reported snub in London

Recent events have cast doubts on the status of pop star Harry Styles' relationship with actress Taylor Russell.

The pair, both aged 29, had been spotted on various outings together over the summer, fueling rumors of a blossoming romance.

Last week, Russell visited London for a work commitment, staying at the luxurious Corinthia Hotel. She did not see Styles during her trip, opting to stay separately at the hotel rather than with the singer at his North London home.

This unusual choice has prompted speculation that the couple may be facing difficulties.

An insider told The Sun that with their busy careers, maintaining the long-distance relationship has proven challenging.

The source revealed, “Taylor and Harry’s relationship appears to have cooled as they juggle hectic work schedules. Taylor spent her trip to London alone and stayed at a hotel instead of with Harry.”

“It’s been a whirlwind romance but they’re still young and at pivotal points in their careers. They have a lot of respect for each other and had been planning on spending Christmas together,” added the source.

Styles and Russell have reportedly struggled to coordinate their schedules, making meaningful face-to-face time scarce.

Styles and Russell were last spotted together publicly in October watching a U2 concert in Las Vegas.

The Golden hitmaker was said to be quite taken with Russell, discussing future plans with her.

However, her London visit without seeing Styles has raised eyebrows about a potential "cooling off" period between the pair.

