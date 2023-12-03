 
Sunday, December 03, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Kanye West, Bianca Censori parting ways before anniversary?

Kanye West and Bianca Censori are on the verge of 'leading different lives' amid marital woes, claims expert

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Sunday, December 03, 2023

Kanye West and Bianca Censori are reportedly having a rough time together despite their sporadic public sightings.

Last month, the celebrity couple was reported to be taking a break from each other, as per the reports of The Sun.

With that being said, the couple seemingly digressed from their initial plan as they were seen at a party in Dubai while they grooved to Kanye's newest track Vultures, which is being slammed for featuring anti-semitic lyrics, with Chris Brown and other stars.

After this alleged ‘reunion', a celebrity psychic and body language expert, Inbaal Honigman, from The Mirror scrutinized the viral video and claimed that the Australian architect Bianca Censori was the one who was being aloof from her husband.

Now, ahead of the couple’s first anniversary, Inbaal Honigman has reported new revelations. The expert has carried out a Tarot reading for the seemingly estranged partners, who reportedly do not plan on returning to America.

According to the findings of this report, Kim Kardashian’s ex-husband and his new wife “both are struggling in the relationship."

Honigman claimed exclusively to the publication before signing off, "As they get closer to their anniversary, they're increasingly leading different lives, says the 4 of Wands Tarot card. The romance has fizzled out of the relationship a while back, now they're just trying to find a workable arrangement for both."

