Swifties lash out over claims Taylor Swift snubbed King Charles

Royal biographer Omid Scobie has angered Swifties with his claims about Taylor Swift snubbing King Charles

Royal expert Omid Scobie found himself in the crosshairs of Taylor Swift's dedicated fans.

In his latest book Endgame, Scobie alleged that Swift turned down an invitation to perform at King Charles' coronation in May. However, Swifties were quick to call out his misleading statements.

As one fan pointed out, Swift was in the middle of her high-profile Eras Tour during the coronation date. She had a concert that night in Nashville, making Scobie's assertion impossible.

“Look at this utterly shameless lying. Taylor Swift was in the middle of her Eras Tour - I was at the Nashville show the night of the Coronation,” remarked one angry Swiftie.

Another wrote, "Calling Omid Scobie a Royal Expert is laughable and a bit of a stretch. He is more Harry and Meghan's mouthpiece and it was proven in court."

Swifties also noted he failed to mention that the Love Story hitmaker declined a request by Meghan Markle to appear on her podcast.

When questioned about the accuracy of his Taylor Swift claims, Scobie said other artists turned down coronation invites as well.

But this did little to quell Swifties, renowned for defending their idol. Multiple fans swarmed to the publisher's social media to demand corrections.

One warned Scobie had stirred the wrath of the formidable fandom.

“He really really, really doesn't want to start with Taylor. He thought the Royal Family was tough. He hasn't seen what enraged Swifties can do. Should have asked somebody, dude,” wrote the fan.

Scobie's apparent lies about her schedule did not bode well. Further, his credibility had already been called into question over statements about the mention of two royal names in his book as the royals who were concerned about Prince Archie’s skin colour.

The author claimed that he “never submitted a book that had those names in it,” while the translators claimed he had included the names.