Simon Cowell apologized to Rebecca Ferguson for not calling out bullying

Rebecca Ferguson revealed music mogul Simon Cowell reached out to her in private to apologise to her for not calling out bulling in the music industry.



According to The Mirror, the pop star has claimed that her life became a living hell after she had a clash with two big wigs in the music world.

Ferguson, who rose to fame on The X Factor in 2010, she was “mentally manipulated, bullied and abused” after the ITV show and how her life was controlled to the point to who could or couldn’t date.

Speaking with the publication, Ferguson revealed Simon Cowell apologized to her in 2019 but she was “disappointed” that the apology was not made publically.

“I did have an apology from Simon. He invited me to his home in Holland Park and said he was sorry for the way I had been treated, and he wished he had stepped in sooner to ensure I was looked after,” she said.

“He said, ‘I can tell this is distressing you. These people have been bad to me, too, and I’m sorry I allowed it to happen and sorry I didn’t step in.’

“For a moment, I accepted his apology,” she added. “He shook my hand and said, ‘We will sort it out.’ I think it was his way of trying to calm the storm.”

“But no one apologised to me publicly. They left a question mark hanging over my head, which I think is wrong.”