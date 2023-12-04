 
menu
Monday, December 04, 2023
By
Melanie Walker

Simon Cowell apologized to Rebecca Ferguson for not calling out bullying

Simon Cowell reached out to Rebecca Ferguson to apologise for not doing anything when she was being bullied

By
Melanie Walker

Monday, December 04, 2023

Simon Cowell apologized to Rebecca Ferguson for not calling out bullying
Simon Cowell apologized to Rebecca Ferguson for not calling out bullying

Rebecca Ferguson revealed music mogul Simon Cowell reached out to her in private to apologise to her for not calling out bulling in the music industry.

According to The Mirror, the pop star has claimed that her life became a living hell after she had a clash with two big wigs in the music world.

Ferguson, who rose to fame on The X Factor in 2010, she was “mentally manipulated, bullied and abused” after the ITV show and how her life was controlled to the point to who could or couldn’t date.

Speaking with the publication, Ferguson revealed Simon Cowell apologized to her in 2019 but she was “disappointed” that the apology was not made publically.

“I did have an apology from Simon. He invited me to his home in Holland Park and said he was sorry for the way I had been treated, and he wished he had stepped in sooner to ensure I was looked after,” she said.

“He said, ‘I can tell this is distressing you. These people have been bad to me, too, and I’m sorry I allowed it to happen and sorry I didn’t step in.’

“For a moment, I accepted his apology,” she added. “He shook my hand and said, ‘We will sort it out.’ I think it was his way of trying to calm the storm.”

“But no one apologised to me publicly. They left a question mark hanging over my head, which I think is wrong.”

Emotions grip Usher as final Las Vegas residency ends: Watch
Emotions grip Usher as final Las Vegas residency ends: Watch
Meghan Markle knew she had 'more right to speak' than 'unknown' Kate Middleton
Meghan Markle knew she had 'more right to speak' than 'unknown' Kate Middleton
Mark Sheppard shares major update about health: 'You will not believe this'
Mark Sheppard shares major update about health: 'You will not believe this'
Prince William forced to 'swallow his pride' and invite Harry at Queen Elizabeth death
Prince William forced to 'swallow his pride' and invite Harry at Queen Elizabeth death
Michael B. Jordan drunk driving amid Ferrari crash?
Michael B. Jordan drunk driving amid Ferrari crash?
Meghan Markle partners tired of 'never-ending scandal' in her life
Meghan Markle partners tired of 'never-ending scandal' in her life
Internet reacts to Florence Pugh's viral object hit moment
Internet reacts to Florence Pugh's viral object hit moment
Britain to strip Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s titles? video
Britain to strip Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s titles?
Prince Harry has understood 'fighting for what he wants' will not help him
Prince Harry has understood 'fighting for what he wants' will not help him
Marvel bosses didn't want to cast Robert Downey Jr. as 'Iron Man'
Marvel bosses didn't want to cast Robert Downey Jr. as 'Iron Man'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle thinking 'marketing' over Christmas venue
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle thinking 'marketing' over Christmas venue
Prince Harry branded ‘disgusting’ for spreading a 'smell’ around the Firm video
Prince Harry branded ‘disgusting’ for spreading a 'smell’ around the Firm