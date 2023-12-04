'The Marvels' shock forces Disney to take unusual step

After 'The Marvels' dismal performance, the studio announced major decision

The Marvels didn't live up to expectations as the film faltered at the box office, forcing Disney to reveal that the studio will no longer report on the film's grosses.



Touted as the comic book's next tentpole, the Marvel film stood at $80.7 million domestically and $197 million internationally on a budget of over $270 million, making the film the all-time lowest grossing of the franchise.

The grim situation at the box office apparently led the studio to send a memo, "With The Marvels box office now winding down, we will stop weekend reporting of international/global grosses on this title."

The unusual decision, especially after a film's four weeks of theatrical run, was unheard of in the superhero franchise, according to the Comicbook.

Reacting to the dismal performance of the latest MCU film, the Disney. CEO of The Walt Disney Company, Bob Iger, told the NYT DealBook Summit 2023, "The Marvels was shot during COVID, and there wasn't enough supervision on set [from executives]."

