Vanessa Hudgens marries Cole Tucker in intimate ceremony

Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker first crossed paths in 2020 and have now take the next step in their relationship

Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker have taken their relationship to the next level, tying the knot in an intimate beachside ceremony in Tulum, Mexico, per PEOPLE.

Photos on social media showed a barefoot Hudgens posing in a casual white dress on the tropical shore, fueling speculation that the wedding had taken place.

Former High School Musical co-star Monique Coleman further supported this by posting video from Tulum to her Instagram story over the weekend.

Hudgens and Tucker, a professional baseball player, met via a Zoom meditation group in late 2020.

Their romance blossomed quickly and they made their red carpet debut just over a year later. Tucker has proudly touted Hudgens as his "cool" girlfriend in past interviews.

The lovebirds frequently post loved-up photos to social media, from hiking snaps to cozy Valentine's Day shots. Hudgens gushed about finding her "forever" in Tucker earlier this year.

During appearances on Today and with PEOPLE, Hudgens expressed her surprise over the proposal but clear excitement to marry Tucker after their quick connection.

"I was extremely surprised," she said, recalling Tucker's proposal. "We had definitely talked about it, but I did not expect it to happen the way that it happened and the moment that it happened. It definitely caught me off guard and I was bawling my eyes out."

After Tucker proposed in February, Hudgens admitted to Drew Barrymore she was struggling with wedding planning logistics but ultimately wanted to elope. It seems the intimate Tulum ceremony was the perfect solution.