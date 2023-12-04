 
Monday, December 04, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Billie Eilish speaks out over magazine ‘outing’ her: ‘Leave me alone’

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Monday, December 04, 2023

Billie Eilish has called out Variety magazine for "outing" her after she seemed to unintentionally come out during an interview discussing her attraction to all genders.

The 21-year-old singer took to social media to request privacy over discussions of her sexuality moving forward.

She wrote: "Thanks Variety for my award and also outing me on a red carpet at 11am instead of talking to me about anything else that matters. I like boys and girls leave me alone about it please literally who cares."

In her cover story with Variety, Eilish made remarks about finding women attractive.

She confessed: "I've never really felt like I could relate to girls very well. I love them so much. I love them as people. I'm attracted to them as people. I'm attracted to them for real."

At an event promoting the article, the magazine asked her about the comments, seemingly prompting the star to acknowledge she had accidentally revealed being part of the LGBTQ+ community.

Eilish laughed off the moment but expressed mixed emotions, saying she was surprised to realize people didn't already know this aspect of her identity. 

However, at the same event she confronted the interviewer, saying, "I saw the articles and I was like, 'Oh I guess I came out today!' I was like, ‘okay cool.’"

While excited for people to understand this truth about her, the singer also admitted feeling nervous talking publicly about such a personal topic.

