Bowen Yang shares thoughts on Ariana Grande as he swoons over 'Wicked' costar

Bowen Yang on Ariana Grande: 'I love her'

Wicked actor Bowen Yang swooned over his costar Ariana Grande as he shared he adored everything about her.



In a chat with People, the 33-year-old opened up about his friendship with the Thank U, Next singer, "I mean, her whole demeanor. Her way of seeing the world," adding, "She's an incredibly empathetic, beautiful, feeling person, and that comes through in her music very clearly."

The Saturday Night Live alum explained Ariana's traits are ideal to be a fine partner, "I just think the fact that she's hilarious, full-out funny. I think that she's the perfect person for anybody to be around," he noted. "No matter what capacity. So I love her."

Meanwhile, the 33-year-old also revealed that he and Ariana have been theatre enthusiasts.

Earlier, the duo was also spotted at the Grammy winner's boyfriend Ethan Slater's Broadway drama Spamalot.

"We did not compare theater notes," he recalled. "I think we both just went and watched and appreciated that whole experience."

He continued, "It was just so nice to see a show that I missed on Broadway when it first came out. I was in high school, very far away from New York. To be able to see it now as an adult who appreciates theater ... to have people I know in the cast, between Taran and Ethan and all, I was very happy."