Omid Scobie's book 'Endgame' has created distances in the Royal Family

Omid Scobie 'Endgame' is like 'Shakespeare tragedy,' says expert

Royal author Omid Scobie’s ‘Endgame’ has been likened to a Shakespeare tragedy.

The book, that is now out in stores has seemingly worried Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who are now trying to sort out their differences with the estranged Royal Family members.

Pauline Maclaran, Professor of Marketing at Royal Holloway London said: "I don't think it will do any more damage [to the Royal Family] than it has already... It will be interesting to see what [Harry and Meghan] do. Before the book came out they were trying to distance themselves.”

She continued: “The Sussexes may be worried the book will spoil a chance of restoring relations with the Royal Family."

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.

