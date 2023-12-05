Meghan Markle made 'bizarre' attempt to keep mom away from Royals

Tuesday, December 05, 2023
Meghan Markle did not want her mother to be introduced to the Royal Family, says an expert.
The Duchess of Sussex wanted to put a barrier between her mother and Prince Harry’s extended family.
The insider said: "It was all very bizarre. Meghan seemed to want to put a separation between them.”
In another instant, the source also revealed that Meghan believed she deserved to be heard more than Kate Middleton due to her credentials.
The insider said: "She seemed to feel like she had more of a right to speak than her sister-in-law, who had married into the family as an unknown whereas Meghan regarded herself as a philanthropist who could teach the royals a thing or two about charity.
"I think she found it difficult that the Royal Foundation was already a well-oiled machine by the time she got there," they told The Telegraph.