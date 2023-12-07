The rapper allegedly told the accuser to sit in his lap and then started playing her with drugs and alcohol

Sean 'Diddy' Combs accused of gangraping a girl aged 17

Sean "Diddy" Combs, a renowned rapper has recently been making headlines and this time for all the wrong reasons as he has been accused back to back by four different women of sexual assault.

Diddy has found himself in legal turmoil as the latest alleged victim has accused the singer of gang raping her when she was still in high school at the age of 17.

The anonymous accuser who filed the lawsuit in federal court goes by the alien name of Jane Doe detailed that she met Bad Boy Entertainment President Harve Pierre in 2003 in the Detroit area.

The accuser added that Harve called her hot and allegedly invited her to meet music mogul Diddy offering her a ride on his private jet.

Jane Doe continued, "I accepted the invitation and met the singer in New York City in one of his studios," adding that a recording session was going on again when the rapper allegedly told her to sit in his lap and then started playing her with drugs and alcohol.

She has also included photos of the incident with the lawsuit but blurred the face of the woman sitting in Diddy's lap.

She said that she didn't consent to sex, adding that first, the rapper raped her and then Harve and some other (unnamed) men also forced sex with her during the night in the studio.