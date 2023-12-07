George R.R. Martin swoons over on the new episodes of 'House of the Dragon'

George R.R. Martin reviews 'House of the Dragon' new episodes: 'You will cry'

The House of the Dragon trailer for season two is here, and George R.R. Martin is teasing us that the first two episodes of the upcoming season are "very dark."



Writing on his blog post, the Game of Thrones author shared that he was given a sneak preview of the initial two episodes by the showrunner Ryan Condal.

In his spoiler-free take on the new season, the 75-year-old explained, "Of course, I am hardly objective when talking about anything based on my own work… but I have to say, I thought both episodes were just great. (And they are not even finished yet)."

He continued, "Dark, mind you. Very dark. They may make you cry. (I did not cry myself, but one of my friends did). Powerful, emotional, gut-wrenching, heart rending. Just the sort of thing I like."

Meanwhile, House of the Dragons's previous season was well-received by the critics. "After 10 episodes, House Of The Dragon has officially emerged as a worthy successor to Game Of Thrones," IGN reviewed.